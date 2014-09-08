A New Chapter for Service Untitled

I started Service Untitled way back in April 2006 to document my experiences running customer service teams at a variety of quickly growing companies. I wanted to learn from others and share what I had learned myself.

As it turns out, running customer service at quickly growing companies took up a lot of time and as I continued to get busier in my “day jobs,” I had less time to blog. My mom (who readers know as Cheryl) took over most of the regular blogging in January 2010, with me continuing to contribute every now and then. Since then, she has gotten busier with her “day job” as a freelance journalist.

Sine starting Service Untitled, I’ve had the privilege to lead some amazing teams, including the customer service teams at HostGator and the entire team/company at A Small Orange. Each of these companies was and continues to be very customer-centric and were great experiences for me.

Since I am focused on other activities now, the best place to keep up with what I’m doing, and what I’m thinking in regards to customer service, is on Twitter. I’m @douglashanna on Twitter and regularly tweet about customer service and the customer service experience.

This is the 1,243rd and final post on Service Untitled. It’s been a great experience and I’m grateful to the readers, contributors, and friends of Service Untitled that I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know over the past eight years. I’m looking forward to continuing to discuss customer service on Twitter, in person, and elsewhere.